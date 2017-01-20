Midwest Economy Remains Sluggish, According to Survey

The Midwest Economy remains sluggish, according to a survey from Creighton University. The Rural Mainstreet Index, a survey of bankers in ten Midwest states including Kansas, remained below growth neutral for the 17th straight month, thanks to struggles in three main industries.

“Manufacturing, agriculture and energy are vital to rural economies,” said Goss. “Those areas are just not doing well.”

When asked to identify the greatest economic threat to their local economy, eighty-seven point eight percent of the bankers surveyed said low agricultural commodity prices were the greatest challenge or threat for 2017. However, a bright spot in the survey is the hiring component. The jobs gauge improved to 52.5 in January from December’s 51.2.

“The rural areas, in some industries, are beginning to hire, and that would be in manufacturing that’s not tied to agriculture,” said Goss. “Agriculture is still very, very weak.”

Given that weakness, bankers are concerned that farmers may default on their loans.

“Almost one-third of those surveyed reported rising loan defaults as their biggest potential risk,” said Goss.

Most of the bankers report that the farmers have restructured their loans to extend the payoff period and get their periodic payments down. Therefore, the confidence index, which reflects expectations for the economy six months out sank to 42.7 from 43.9 in December.