Moran speaks about potential Trump appointments

The United States Senate will be busy once the new Congress is sworn in come January.

“The Senate schedule is to be in every day,” said Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran. “Every weekday, Monday through Friday for Senate debate and votes, except for Martin Luther King Monday. The schedule, at least, suggests that we’re going to be very busy. Part of that is hearings on President-elect Trump’s nominees.”

One of those nominees is Trump’s CIA Director pick, Kansas Fourth District Congressman Mike Pompeo.

“I think there’s a lot of pride that takes place any time any Kansan is selected for high public office,” said Moran. “Kansans are proud. They’re pleased when one of their own has demonstrated him or herself worthy of a presidential nomination. I think that comes with a great sense of satisfaction.”

Moran also clarified that this is far from a token appointment.

“This is a job of significant importance,” said Moran. “In my view, the primary responsibility of the Federal Government is to defend our nation from threats from abroad. The CIA is at the forefront. When you have a war on terror, it seems to me that the most likely way to combat that war on terror is through sufficient, adequate and accurate intelligence.”

There are still a few positions to be filled. One of the highest profile of those positions is the Secretary of Agriculture.

“I do not know who the President-elect is thinking,” said Moran. “I’m also discouraged that there’s not much of a transition team at USDA. The conversation for awhile was about a Democrat Senator from North Dakota, Heidi Heitkamp. It surfaced and seemed to have some credibility, and then has been quiet for the last several weeks.”

The other position Moran is curious about involves the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“In a couple of the Cabinet leadership positions in areas that I care the most about and focus a significant amount of attention on, agriculture and the well-being of our veterans, there really is no clear indication what direction the new President-elect is going.”

Those are the last two Cabinet vacancies that do not have firm names attached to them.