Motley and Jackson Earn Big 12 Players of the Week

Two players from teams vying to be the No. 1 team in the nation – Johnathan Motley (Baylor) and Josh Jackson (Kansas) – have been named the latest Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week. Motley is recognized for the second time this year, while Jackson earns a weekly accolade for the fourth time in 2016-17.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr., Houston, Texas

Posted double-doubles in both outings while leading Baylor to wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Shot 66.7 percent (10-of-15) from the field in two contests.

Scored six straight points to start second half versus OSU, helping Bears take a 31-30 lead after trailing by six at the break.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

Recorded 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as KU defeated K-State and Texas Tech.

Shot 53.3 percent from the field while adding seven assists, four blocks and three steals.

Finished with a game-high 22 points versus the Wildcats, his third outing with 20 points or more this season.

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

Date Player of the Week Newcomer of the Week

November 16 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21 Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr. Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12 Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr. Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19 Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr. Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27 Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr. Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3 Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr. Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9 Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr. Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.