WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


29°F
Clear
Feels Like 21°
Winds South 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy45°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy48°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy61°
20°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy32°
19°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Snow Showers27°
19°

Motley and Jackson Earn Big 12 Players of the Week

by on January 9, 2017 at 9:27 AM (35 mins ago)

big-12-xii-conference-basketball-sports-athletics-ku-kstate-kansas

Two players from teams vying to be the No. 1 team in the nation – Johnathan Motley (Baylor) and Josh Jackson (Kansas) – have been named the latest Phillips 66 Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week. Motley is recognized for the second time this year, while Jackson earns a weekly accolade for the fourth time in 2016-17.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr., Houston, Texas

  • Posted double-doubles in both outings while leading Baylor to wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
  • Averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
  • Shot 66.7 percent (10-of-15) from the field in two contests.
  • Scored six straight points to start second half versus OSU, helping Bears take a 31-30 lead after trailing by six at the break.

 

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr., Detroit, Mich.

  • Recorded 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as KU defeated K-State and Texas Tech.
  • Shot 53.3 percent from the field while adding seven assists, four blocks and three steals.
  • Finished with a game-high 22 points versus the Wildcats, his third outing with 20 points or more this season.

 

2016-17 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Weekly Awards

 

Date                                Player of the Week                                                 Newcomer of the Week                                                                             

November 16                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

                                                                                                                        Jaylen Fisher, TCU, G, Fr.

November 21                   Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr.                           Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

November 28                  Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.

December 5                    Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.                                Anthony Livingston, Texas Tech, F, Sr.

                                        Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, G, So.

December 12                   Frank Mason, Kansas, G, Sr.                                  Brandon Averette, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

December 19                   Nazareth Mitrou-Long, Iowa State, G, Sr.             Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Baylor, F, Jr.

December 27                  Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.                                 Desmond Bane, TCU, G, Fr.

January 3                        Landen Lucas, Kansas, C, Sr.                                 Manu Lecomte, Baylor, G, Jr.

January 9                        Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Jr.                            Josh Jackson, Kansas, G, Fr.