Mules Strong Second half Too Much For Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods fell behind 22-7 8:46 into the game but rallied to take a lead late in the first half but could not hang on in an 87-71 loss at Central Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

The Ichabods fell behind 17-2 to start the game as the Mules would go on to lead by as many as 17 at 22-5 with 11:14 to play in the frame, but from that point Washburn returned serve with an 18-2 run of its own over the next 5:39 cutting the lead to one at 24-23 with 5:35 to play.

Washburn (14-6, 6-5 MIAA) would go on to take the lead at 33-32 with 1:11 to play in the frame on a 3-pointer by Drew Pyle , but it was short-lived as the Mules (14-5, 8-3 MIAA) hit one on their next possession for the final points of the half with the Mules taking a 35-33 lead into the break.

In the second half, Washburn cut the lead to one at 42-41 with 15:20 to play, but UCM would use an 18-5 run including 8 of 10 from the free throw line to go up 60-46 with 10:17 to play as Washburn committed six turnovers going 2 of 6 from the field.

After trailing by as many 17 in the half, the Ichabods cut it back to 11 at 74-63 with 3:58 to play after a putback dunk by Brady Skeens , but the Ichabods would not get any closer the rest of the way.

Washburn was led by Brady SKeens with team highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Javion Blake , Isaac Clark and Drew Pyle all had 10 points.

Washburn finished 23 of 48 from the field and 15 of 19 from the free throw line. Central Missouri was 26 of 57 overall and 22 of 26 from the free throw line including a 21 of 23 performance in the second half.

Washburn was outrebounded 31 to 28 in the game and had 16 turnovers including 10 in the second half leading to 19 points overall for the Mules.

The Ichabods return to action on Thursday when they will play host to Nebraska-Kearney on Thursday night in Topeka.

