National Weatherperson’s Day Brings Back Memories for Meteorologist

Sunday, February 5th is National Weatherperson’s Day. According to NationalToday.com, 41 percent of Americans regularly watch weather on TV, while 14 percent say they watch TV exclusively for the weather. Meteorologist Dan Holiday said people seem to want to see and hear more of the weather than ever before.

“With more and more video that we’re seeing on social media, video of natural disasters and snow and tornadoes and storms, I think people are finding themselves more and more intrigued with weather,” said meteorologist Dan Holiday. “Here in Kansas, we’re known for being out and about tracking storms and seeing people on their roof with cameras. This is definitely a pretty good place to watch and enjoy the weather.”

Holiday’s love for weather started with listening to his local radio station in El Dorado, Kansas growing up.

“I was fascinated with weather anyway and they had bought an airplane radar and put it in and installed it at the radio station,” said Holiday. “You could actually drive by and see it spinning around on top of the building.”

He was also fascinated by the lifesaving work the broadcasters there did when he was young.

“In 1979, El Dorado was flooded,” said Holiday. “The station broke into action. They sent up a helicopter. They had a boat out doing live broadcast and rescuing people in the town that needed help. It just really, really brought home how powerful radio and weather was and how they worked well together.”

The majority of Americans know meteorology is a tough job, though. The NationalToday.com survey says 94 percent believe being a weatherperson is not a glamorous occupation. But 20 percent of those surveyed still think it would be cool to be a weatherperson.

According to Wikipedia, National Weatherperson’s Day is observed on the birthday of John Jeffries, one of the United States’ first weather observers who took daily measurements starting in 1774, born on February 5th, 1744.