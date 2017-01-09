New Millionaire Has Yet to Claim Prize, Several $50,000 Prizes Also Unclaimed

The person who has Holiday Millionaire Raffle Ticket 114028 has a $1,000,000 prize waiting for him or her. That was the lucky number drawn January 3 in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize drawing. The ticket was sold in south central Kansas.

As the Lottery waits for the big winner to come forward, it reminds all players to check their lottery tickets in a timely manner so they do not miss out on winning a big prize. In Kansas, players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim prizes in Powerball, Mega Millions, Hot Lotto, Super Kansas Cash, Lucky for Life, Pick 3, 2by2, Keno and Kansas Hold’Em.

Currently, four $50,000 Powerball tickets and one $30,000 Hot Lotto ticket are among the tickets that remain unclaimed, and the deadline for claiming one of the prizes is fast approaching:

Draw Date Game Region Amount Winning Numbers

Jan. 13, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 4-8-19-27-34 PB 10

June 15, 2016 Hot Lotto NE Kansas $30,000 2-8-24-34-45 HB 18

Sept. 3, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 7-39-50-59-67 PB 25

Nov. 19, 2016 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 16-24-28-43-61 PB 21

Jan. 7, 2017 Powerball NE Kansas $50,000 3-12-24-37-63 PB 10

To win $50,000 in Powerball, a player must match four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number. To win $30,000 in Hot Lotto, a player must match the first five numbers, but not the Hot Ball.

For security reasons, the Kansas Lottery does not reveal the store where a winning ticket is sold until the ticket is claimed. Only the region is revealed. If a winning ticket is not claimed, the prize that would have been paid remains in the Lottery’s prize fund.

To see a complete list of large unclaimed prizes, visit Unclaimed Prizes.