NFL Playoff Match-Ups and Times Set

by on January 1, 2017 at 11:37 PM (59 mins ago)

NFL

Aaron Rodgers vs. Eli Manning will headline the NFL’s wild-card weekend.

Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes to help the Green Bay Packers capture the NFC North title with a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The Packers (10-6) will host the Giants (11-5) next Sunday while the Lions (9-7) visit Seattle (10-5-1) on Saturday night.

The Raiders (12-4) fell from No. 2 to the fifth spot and will open the playoffs on the road at Houston (9-7). That matchup could feature rookie quarterback Connor Cook making his first career start for the Raiders after they lost Derek Carr last week and backup Matt McGloin went down in the second quarter against the Broncos.

The Texans also have uncertainty at quarterback. Tom Savage sustained a concussion in a loss at Tennessee and was replaced by former starter Brock Osweiler.

The Steelers (11-5) will host the Dolphins (10-6) in the AFC’s other wild-card game.

The Chiefs open against Pittsburgh, Houston or Oakland on Jan. 15 at 1:05 p.m.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick will begin their quest for a fifth Super Bowl championship against either Houston, Oakland or Miami on Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m.

 

 

