Obama Administration Knew Planning GITMO Move Against Law, Says Kansas AG

Documents released by the Kansas Attorney General’s office obtained last Friday show that Obama administration officials knew as early as July of 2015 that it might have been against the law to send survey teams to locations like Fort Leavenworth to study if terrorist detainees could be moved there.

“Under court order, the U.S. Defense Department has been producing to us a long list of documents and public records that were relevant to the Obama administration’s planning,” said Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “President Trump has said he has no interest in closing Guantanamo, so we think the threat of moving terrorist detainees to Leavenworth has now abated as a result of the election.”

It’s still important to release the documents, though, as they can shed light on the administration’s thinking at the time.

“The latest batch came in this past Friday,” said Schmidt. “It’s about 140 pages. As with most of the previous releases, you can’t tell much from reading the documents because they are so heavily redacted. They’ll block out almost everything on a page for page after page. Occasionally, there’s a little snippet that catches your attention. This time, the most interesting piece was in an email exchange among Obama administration officials in July of 2015, well over a year and a half ago, where they acknowledge that they had seen news coverage that the Congressional funding restrictions that barred moving detainees to the mainland might be so broad that they would even prohibit the administration from sending its survey teams out to places like Leavenworth and Colorado and South Carolina to assess the possibility of relocation.”

Schmidt says the rest of that particular email thread was redacted, so they don’t know what was decided, but they know what the administration ultimately did.

“They went ahead and sent the survey teams,” said Schmidt. “Somehow, they concluded that the law Congress had enacted was not an impediment to them.”

Searching out those who may still be serving in the Department of Defense who were willing to push the boundaries of the law is part of the purpose of continuing the release of these documents, in spite of the change in administrations.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re going to continue to release these documents when DoD provides them to us as they have been ordered to by the federal court,” said Schmidt. “Even if some of these emails are heavily redacted so we can’t read them and tell what transpired, obviously the new leadership at the Department of Defense will be able to know what transpired and so, by releasing these documents that indicate who was talking to whom about the subject of what the legal restrictions were and what the strategies were to deal with that, it may tend to highlight for the new leadership at DoD who was involved in that planning and who they really need to maybe take a look at, and be sure that, in hindsight, everything was done properly.”

Friday’s release was the fifth group of documents released in response to Schmidt’s lawsuit.