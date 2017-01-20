Obama leaves letter for Trump, bids farewell via Twitter

President Barack Obama has left a letter for his successor in the Oval Office before departing the White House – as is the tradition from one president to the next.

The White House is providing no details about what Obama conveyed to Donald Trump.

Obama campaigned vigorously against Trump. But the president and president-elect have had regular phone conversations since the election, with the president offering guidance and advice.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Obama bid farewell to the American people.

On the official presidential account, Obama tweeted “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you.”

The president has been striking an optimistic tone in the final days of his administration.

He tells followers that he’s “still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”

The president is also asking people to share their thoughts about the focus of his new foundation’s work.

He says: “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”