Olathe student sues over alleged assault by school employees

by on January 11, 2017 at 4:00 PM (38 mins ago)

lawsuit

Two former employees of a suburban Kansas City school district are accused in a lawsuit of beating a student and her brother.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suit against the Olathe school district was filed Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. It alleges that the student asked her brother to meet her last February outside Olathe North High School because a classmate who was the daughter of one of the employees was threatening her.

The suit says the girl was bitten and that she and her brother were repeatedly hit in the “melee” with the classmate and the two employees. Court records show the two employees were subsequently fired and charged with misdemeanor battery.

A district spokeswoman declined to comment because the litigation is pending.

