One man dead after vehicle crashes into wall in Topeka

The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 3200 block of NW Waterworks Dr. Friday night.

Authorities said in a news release that upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had struck a concrete wall.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The name of the man is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Authorities are asking the public to contact TPD at 785-368-9400 with any additional information on the crash.