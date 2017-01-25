WIBW News Now!

Osage City bank robbed Wednesday morning

by on January 25, 2017 at 12:21 PM (3 hours ago)

Osage City Bank Robbed

Authorities are searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning bank robbery in Osage City.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at the Landmark National Bank, 102 S 6th St., in Osage City.

The suspect is a white male with a beard and medium-length hair. He was wearing a black, button-up coat with a brown hood, blue jeans and unlaced tan shoes.

He fled the scene in what appears to be an early 2000’s Ford F-150, four-door truck.

The vehicle was possibly seen around 9:30 a.m. westbound on US Highway 56 near Admire.

A statement released by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office did not indicate whether the suspect was armed or if he took any money.

Calls to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Osage City Police Department were not immediately returned.

Authorities say anyone he sees the suspect or truck should call 911 immediately. Information related to the case can be reported at Osage County Crime Stoppers, 1-877-OSCRIME.

The suspect fled in this early 2000’s Ford F-150, four-door truck.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle