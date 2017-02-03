WIBW News Now!

Overland Park police investigating first homicide of 2017

by on February 3, 2017 at 3:43 PM

Body found

Overland Park police say the city’s first homicide of 2017 occurred Thursday.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to reports of an armed disturbance at an apartment in the 7500 block of W 106th Street, according to a release.

Public Information Officer John Lacy says officers arrived and found a dead body inside the apartment.

Lacy on Friday said the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony L. Shuster.

A second victim was found at the scene suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 

The circumstances surrounding Shuster’s death are under investigation. 

Lacy says police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the homicide. No additional details about arrest were given. 

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle