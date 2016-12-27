Overland Park woman missing since Christmas

Police in Overland Park are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing on Christmas Day.

According to a release from Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy, 36-year-old Diana C. Sekino went missing around 5 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen on foot in the 12400 block of west 120th Terrace in Overland Park.

Sekino is five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Sekino or may have information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913)344-8731.