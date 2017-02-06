WIBW News Now!

Owner of a Chanute Army surplus store, customer, sentenced for violating National Firearm Act

by on February 6, 2017 at 11:50 AM (5 hours ago)

Court

Two Chanute residents, one of them an owner of an Army surplus store, were sentenced Monday for violating the National Firearm Act, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Shane Cox, 45, who owns Tough Guys in Chanute, received two years of probation and $800 in fines after being convicted in November for multiple firearms violations.

Those charges include two counts of unlawful possession of an unregistered explosive device, possession of an unregistered, short-barreled rifle, five counts of unlawful sale of an unregistered silencer and one count each of making and possessing an unregistered silencer and selling silencers without paying federal taxes.

A customer of the store, 28-year-old Jeremy Kettler, was named as a co-defendant in the case. He was sentenced to one year on probation and will pay a $100 fine for unlawful possession of an unregistered silencer.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence to the jury that Cox manufactured silencers, which he them sold without registering them. He was also accused of possessing unregistered explosive devices.

Beall says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.

