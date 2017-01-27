Pet monkey dies after getting loose on Wichita State campus

A pet monkey belonging to a Wichita State University student died Wednesday after twice running away from its owner.

University spokesman Joe Kleinsasser says the monkey first got away from its owner Tuesday evening in an on-campus parking lot shortly before a WSU men’s basketball game.

The monkey climbed onto the shoulder of a woman who was walking through the parking lot to Eck Stadium. When the woman alerted a nearby campus police officer to the situation, the monkey jumped off of her shoulder and into the officer’s patrol car.

Kleinsasser says the officer was able to track down the student who owned the monkey. When the student met with the officer to pick up the monkey, it ran away a second time.

The monkey was missing from around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday until after 10 a.m. Wednesday it was found near Eck Stadium. A university employee brought the monkey inside and contacted the owner, who took it to a local veterinarian.

The monkey died while in the veterinarian’s care.

Kleinsasser says temperatures fell below freezing Tuesday night and believes exposure to the cold could have been what caused the death.

“Obviously, it would have been bad conditions for the monkey to stay out with no place to stay warm,” Kleinsasser said.

The Associated Press reports the monkey was a female marmoset named Beba, which the student kept in his car while in class.

Kleinsasser says university policy allows students to keep service animals on campus. Any domestic pets are required to be kept on a leash and are not allowed to be left unattended in vehicles.

He says university officials may review current policies that address pets on campus in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Kleinsasser says Beba has been described as “tame” and “friendly.”

“I’ve not heard any accounts that it wasn’t a friendly pet,” Kleinsasser said. “But obviously this is a different kind of pet for someone to have.”

Nan Yates contributed to this article