Plan proposed for Hutchinson trail to go through fairgrounds

by on January 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM (1 hour ago)

07kansasstatefair1

City officials are considering adding the Kansas State Fair to the city’s trail system.

The Hutchinson News reports officials have been working to connect the city’s trails together. The trail system would enter the fair at Gate 8, go through the north end of the fairgrounds and exit through Gate 3.

City engineer Bruce Colle met with the fair’s building committee Jan. 6 to propose the idea brought forth by fair manager Susan Sankey. The original plan called for the trail to go along State Fair Road, which Colle said was expensive.

Sankey says she hopes to plan another meeting as soon as February to go over details, which call for the construction of the 10-foot-wide, multipurpose trail to start this summer.

The trail would not be open during the September fair festivities.

