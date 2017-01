Police have identified the person who was found dead Tuesday in a Topeka cemetery.

The body was found around 7 a.m. in a road that runs through Penwell-Gabel Cemetery, located in the 3600 block of SW 6th Street.

According to a news release, the body was that of 29-year-old Antoine Hampton, of Topeka.

Police do not suspect foul play in Hampton’s death.

The case has been turned over to the Shawnee County Coroner’s Office.