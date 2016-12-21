UPDATE: Topeka man arrested for murder

A Topeka man has been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide.

Arthur Lee Ford IV, 36, of Topeka was arrested Tuesday in the 6300 block of SW 10th.

After interviewing Ford, authorities booked him into jail on 2nd Degree Murder charges in the death of 52-year-old Mark Everett Johnson.

Johnson’s body was discovered around 8 p.m. Friday by officers responding to call about an unresponsive man at a house in the 600 block of SW Taylor.

Investigators later determined that Johnson died from blunt force trauma related injuries.