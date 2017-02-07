UPDATE: Police investigating armed robbery in SW Topeka

Topeka police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn.

Police say a 911 call came in just before 12:30 p.m. from the In A Pinch gas station, located at 706 SW Fairlawn Rd. The caller reported a man armed with a firearm entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Lt. Chris Heaven says the suspect has been described as a white male wearing a blue hoodie. He is said to be in his 20s, standing five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Officers are at the scene conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story.