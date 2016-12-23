WIBW News Now!

Police seeking two men involved in north Topeka armed robbery

by on December 23, 2016 at 7:27 AM

Topeka police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning at a north Topeka gas station.

Lt. Chris Heaven says officers were called at 6:18 a.m. to the Conoco at 2045 N Kansas Ave on reports of the robbery.

The suspects are described as two white men that arrived in a brown single cab pickup truck with an orange tarp covering the back.

One of the suspects entered the gas station wearing a camouflage hoodie. He pulled out a black handgun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second man remained in the truck.

The suspects were last seen heading south from the Conoco.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle