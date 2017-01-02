Poor Shooting Leads to Ichabods Loss to Peru State

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball lost its final non-conference game of the season in Lee Arena on Monday night 76-72 to Peru State. Washburn returns to MIAA play on Saturday at Emporia State at 7 p.m. when they will take on the Hornets as Bob Chipman looks for win No. 799.

The Ichabods (10-3) trailed by as many as 13 in the first half as 21-8 with 11:53 to play before Washburn ripped off a 15-0 run over the next 8:13 as they held the Bobcats (5-7) to 0 of 12 shooting from the field while the Ichabods hit 6 of 9 shots as the Ichabods would go in front 23-21 with 3:40 to play. The Bobcats, came back and scored 12 of the next 20 points to end the half as Rashad Brackeen hit a 3-pointer at the end of the half staking the Bobcats to a 33-31 lead entering the break. Brackeen’s led the Bobcats with a game-high 31 points going 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the game.

In the second half, neither team would lead by more than six as the Ichabods led 60-56 with 8:02 remaining, but an 8-0 run by the Bobcats regained the lead at 64-60. Washburn rallied to tie the score at 67 with 2:11 to play on a 3-pointer by Cameron Wiggins , but Washburn was outscored 9 to 5 the final 1:53 of the game as the Bobcats held on for the win – their first over the Ichabods since Dec. 20, 1962 snapping the Ichabods’ 11-game winning streak over Peru State, who was also playing the game as an exhibition contest.

Wiggins led the Ichabods with 19 points and Brady Skeens and Randall Smith each scored 14. For Skeens it was his 16th double double of his career and the sixth of the season adding 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Washburn finished the game 28 of 63 from the field outshooting the Bobcats 44 percent to 41 percent as PSC hit 24 of 58 shots. Washburn was 5 of 23 from 3-point range while the Bobcats were 9 of 26. The Bobcats attempted five more free throws than Washburn hitting 19 of 26 compared to 11 of 21 for Washburn.