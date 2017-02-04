WIBW News Now!

Portion of Kansas Avenue to close Monday

by on February 4, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Road Closed 2

A portion of Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka will be closed Monday, according to a city spokesperson.

The closure will affect northbound traffic on S. Kansas Ave., between 7th and 8th Streets so crews can unload materials at a building site in that block. The street will close either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Traffic will be detoured from 8th and Kansas east to SE Quincy, north to SE 7th and west to Kansas Avenue. Pedestrians will also be detoured around the construction site.

The City says access to businesses will remain open, but parking will not be allowed from 8th Street north of the Kansas Avenue crossing.

The street closure was requested by a private contractor in order to place conveyor belt on Kansas Avenue to move crushed rock above and across the sidewalk.

City officials expect the street to reopen around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

