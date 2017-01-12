Potentially Dangerous Ice Storm to Affect Northeast Kansas Beginning Friday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Northeast Kansas beginning on Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday afternoon. Freezing rain will bring light accumulations Friday afternoon and Friday night. Another round of freezing rain will bring additional accumulations Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with total accumulations of half to three quarters of an inch of ice possible by late Sunday afternoon. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy this morning and much colder, with a high at 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with a low at 18.

Tomorrow: Light freezing drizzle begins in the afternoon, with a high at 27.

Friday night: Freezing rain becomes more likely with a low at 22.

Saturday: Freezing rain early, with the temperature climbing to 32 or slightly above and that could transition us to rain at times.

Saturday night into Sunday: Freezing rain will continue off and on, with a low at 28 Saturday night. Sunday’s high will be 33.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 31. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 18. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 27. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of freezing rain after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low at 20. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 32. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Freezing rain, mainly after 7pm. Low at 27. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Freezing rain before 4pm, then rain or freezing rain likely. High at 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%.