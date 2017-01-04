Powdery Snow Ahead Wednesday Night Into Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Northeast Kansas beginning Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and extending through Thursday morning at 6 a.m. Some areas of Northeast Kansas could see up to four inches of snow with this storm.

“The liquid to snow ratio is going to be higher,” said Meteorologist Dan Holiday. “That can sometimes mean that we see more snow out of the system.”

Holiday does not expect the snow to have long-term effects, once it stops falling Thursday morning, particularly because there doesn’t look to be much wind to blow it around.

“The winds will be very light,” said Holiday. “They will be just five to ten miles per hour or so out of the north and northeast. We’re not looking at any blowing or drifting snow with this system, which is good news. It will certainly lessen the impact when it comes to traveling.”

Holiday says that in most of the area snow should be light enough that kids can’t count on a snow day Thursday.

“We could see a couple of inches in the Topeka area,” said Holiday. “It looks like there’s an area that the computer models want to dump a little bit heavier snow band. That would be mainly north of Lawrence to Marysville, up near the Kansas-Nebraska border into the St. Joe area, Atchison and points off to the east.”

Be sure to check the cancellations page here at WIBWNewsNow.com for the latest information Thursday morning.