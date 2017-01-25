Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire at end of current term

US Representative Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) announced Tuesday that she plans to exit the political arena at the end of her current term.

In a news release, the Republican Congresswoman from Topeka says she reached the decision following last week’s inauguration of GOP President Donald Trump. The announcement also coincides with Friday’s 156th anniversary of Kansas’ admission into the United States.

“As a sixth generation Kansan, this is a time I traditionally use to analyze how best I can serve my state,” Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins calls the Republican Party’s control of the White House, Senate and Congress “a time for action and serious policy making,” rather than campaigning for office.

“This is a time we can fix the tax code, effectively reform the healthcare system and make the federal government as a whole work better for the nearly 720,000 Kansans I serve in Congress,” stated Jenkins.

Jenkins is currently serving her fifth two-year term as the representative for Kansas’ 2nd District after beating Democrat Britani Potter by a nearly 30-point margin. Defense attorney James Bale also ran for that seat on the Libertarian ticket.

Jenkins says she will not run for any political office when her term ends in 2018.

“I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans,” Jenkins stated.

The announcement should dispel rumors that Jenkins was possibly mulling a run for governor of Kansas when GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s second term ends in two years.

Jenkins has served in both the Kansas House and Senate and was State Treasurer from 2003 – 2008.

She is the senior member of Kansas’s House delegation and Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference.