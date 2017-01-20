Report: Little industrial space for Lawrence job growth

A recent report from a real estate agency says a lack of industrial inventory in Lawrence is hurting the city’s prospective job growth.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Colliers International presented the market report Thursday, saying there are only 14 vacant industrial spaces in the city.

According to the report the year-end industrial vacancy rate for 2016 was 2.3 percent, making it difficult for potential businesses to take shape and existing businesses to expand.

Panelist Tim Cowden says the lack of already built space in Lawrence makes the city less competitive with other areas.

The report also lists some positives about the city that boosts economy such as its schools, parks and neighborhoods.