Royals Announce Promotions and Special Events

As the upcoming season approaches, the Kansas City Royals are excited to announce the 2017 promotions, Theme Tickets and special events calendar. This year’s schedule features great giveaways, the return of fan favorites and the introduction of special offers, which allow fans to experience all the ballpark’s offerings at exceptional values.

Highlights from the 2017 lineup of giveaways, events and ticket offerings are listed below. In addition, the complete giveaways and special events schedule is attached and can be found at www.royals.com/promotions. The first 10,000 guests to enter Royals FanFest each day at Bartle Hall (January 27 and 28) will receive a complimentary promotional calendar.

Please note all dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.royals.com/promotions for updates.

GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

Memorable Moments Bobblehead Series: The Royals will commemorate special moments throughout the 2017 season with a special bobblehead series. Featured moments are as follows and bobbleheads will be available to the first 20,000 fans during selected date:

April 29 – Kelvin Herrera: relief appearance in 2015 World Series Game 5; presented by Sonic

May 13 – Danny Duffy: franchise-record setting 16-strikeout game; presented by Pepsi

June 3 – Alex Gordon: game-tying home run in 2015 World Series Game 1

July 22 – Bobblehead TBD

September 30 – George Brett: celebrating his 3000th hit in 1992

Kevin Appier Bobblehead: As a part of the annual Royals Legends Night on August 19, the first 20,000 fans will be able to get a special Royals Hall of Fame bobblehead of the former Royals pitcher.

Monarchs Jersey: Join the Royals in celebrating the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues and Dressed to the Nines on Sunday, May 7. The first 15,000 fans can pick up a Monarchs Jersey, courtesy of FOX Sports Kansas City.

Los Reales BBQ Apron: On June 24, the first 10,000 fans will be able to pick up a Los Reales BBQ apron as a part of the annual Viva Los Reales event.

Ladies Infinity Scarf: The first 10,000 ladies who come to Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, on Friday, September 8, will get a special ladies infinity scarf, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

SPECIAL EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Health Awareness Nights, presented by the The University of Kansas Health System: On select days throughout the season, health professionals, volunteers and survivors will be at Kauffman Stadium to educate and share information with fans about pertinent health issues.

April 29 – Parkinson’s Awareness Night

May 14 – Women’s Health Awareness Day

July 22 – Organ Donation and Transplant Awareness Night

Rusty Kuntz Bobblehead Theme Ticket: Fans who purchase the special Theme Ticket for the game on April 28 will be able to get a limited edition talking Rusty Kuntz bobblehead.

Salute to the Negro Leagues: The annual recognition of the Negro Leagues returns on Sunday, May 7, complete with Monarchs uniforms and themed ballpark experiences. In addition, all fans are encouraged to come Dressed to the Nines. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Monarchs jersey, courtesy of FOX Sports Kansas City.

University Days: Back again for another year, the Royals will feature five game dates dedicated to area colleges as part of the University Days program, presented by FOX Sports Kansas City & Rally House. A customized Royals hat reflecting each university will be given away to fans who purchase the Theme Ticket for that day’s specific school ticket.

Kansas State Night – June 2

Huskers Night – July 15

Mizzou Night – July 21

Wichita State Night – August 5

KU Night – August 18

Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game: Your favorite Kansas City celebrities are back for the annual Big Slick softball game prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 23. Scheduled to make return appearances are Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and many of their celebrity friends. Come enjoy the fun as Hollywood invades The K!

Viva Los Reales: This celebration of Hispanic heritage will feature live pre-game entertainment in the Outfield Experience along with the return of the popular Salsa Showdown on Saturday, June 24. The first 10,000 fans will also get a Los Reales BBQ apron.

KidsFest: The Royals celebrate young baseball fans with a special event dedicated to kids on Sunday, July 2. KidsFest will feature pre-game activities, entertainment and a lot of fun in the Outfield Experience – kids will rule the day! Plus, the first 5,000 kids, 14 and under, will receive a Royals children’s book.

Legends Night: The club will honor Royals Hall of Fame pitcher Kevin Appier on Saturday, August 19. As a part of the festivities, the first 20,000 fans can get a special edition bobblehead of the pitcher.

Girls Night Out: The annual Girls Night Out, presented by Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers, will take place Friday, September 8. Bring your girlfriends out for a night of fun and entertainment! The Outfield Experience will feature pre-game booths and activities catered to women of all ages. The night benefits the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and fans who purchase the VIP Girls Night Out Theme Ticket will receive an exclusive Royals gift. In addition, the first 10,000 ladies through the gates will receive a ladies infinity scarf, courtesy of Kansas City Area Chevy Dealers.

Star Wars Day: Characters from the Star Wars movies will invade Kauffman Stadium for Star Wars Day at The K on September 10. Fans who purchase the special Theme Ticket will get a limited edition Drew Butera TIE Fighter Pilot bobblehead.

Fan Appreciation Night: The Royals salute all fans for their support throughout the season during this annual tradition on Saturday, September 30. Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Sprint, will feature prizes and activities throughout the night.

FAN FAVORITES

Price Chop Mondays: Fans can get $10 View Reserved tickets for all Monday games, courtesy of Price Chopper (subject to availability and excluding Opening Day).

T-Shirt Tuesdays: The fan-favorite T-Shirt Tuesdays returns for seven games during the 2017 seasons. The first 10,000 fans will be able to pick up shirts on April 18, May 16 (presented by Teva), June 6, June 20 (presented by Sprint), July 18, August 8 and September 12.

Student Nights/Local Music Showcases: Select tickets are available at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office for only $10 on Wednesday home games! High school and college students with a valid ID or youth 14 years of age and under who are with an adult are able to purchase tickets. In addition, all Student Nights/Local Music Showcases, presented by INK Magazine, include pre-game food and beverage specials, as well as a pre-game concert at the Outfield Experience stage by one of KC’s best local acts. A limited number of Student Night tickets are also available online at royals.com/studentnight. Seating is subject to availability.

GordoNation: Cheer on left fielder Alex Gordon in his special fan section! For Thursday home games (excluding May 4), fans can purchase a Theme Ticket that includes a limited edition “GordoNation” t-shirt and a seat in select Outfield Box and Outfield Plaza sections.

Bang for Your Buck: On Friday nights from May through August, fans can enjoy Buck Night, presented by Price Chopper, and Summer Fireworks on the same night! Each Friday home game, fans can get hot dogs and peanuts for just $1. Following the game, fans are invited to stay seated and watch a stunning fireworks show.

Family FunDay Sundays, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Sunday home games will feature interactive kids entertainment, caricature or balloon artists and face painters in the Outfield Experience. The Royals will also offer a pre-game autograph opportunity with select players each Family FunDay Sunday, subject to availability. In addition, all fans ages 14 and under can run the bases after the game for the Fun Run (conditions permitting). Fans can purchase four tickets in the View Reserved with $10 in loaded value per ticket to use for concessions and merchandise, as well as a Play Pass for unlimited activities in the Outfield Experience, all for just $100.

Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club: Back for 2017, kids can again join Sluggerrr’s Blue Crew Kids Club, courtesy of the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program*. For just $30, each package includes an exclusive Blue Crew jersey, KC flat bill snap back cap, special edition earbuds, Royals eye black, ticket vouchers and much more! Available for youth 14 and under. Fans can sign up at Royals home games or online at royals.com/bluecrew, while supplies last.

*American Century Investment Services, distributor and underwriter. 4500 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Sonic Slam Seats: When a Royals player hits a home run that lands in the Sonic Slam Seats located in left field, ALL fans win a free medium Sonic Slush! Ticket stubs must be redeemed at participating Sonic locations in Kansas City and St. Joseph by midnight the following day. Fans sitting in the Sonic Slam Seats will also win a $5 My Sonic Card.

Royals Charities 50/50 Raffle presented by Edelman & Thompson: Royals Charities is excited to announce the popular 50/50 Raffle fundraiser will be returning throughout every Royals home game this season. Staff will sell raffle tickets until the end of the sixth inning. One winning ticket will be selected with the winner taking home half of the evening’s net proceeds. The other half will be donated to Royals Charities.

SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Fans can take advantage of all the gate-giveaway promotions and special events planned for 2017 by becoming a Royals Season Ticket Member. Many different season ticket packages are available including an 81-game plan, 41-game plan or 20 game plan. Season Ticket packages offer a number of special benefits and huge savings off single game ticket prices. All ticket packages are currently available online at royals.com or by contacting the Royals Sales Department at (816) 504-4040, option 2, or emailing seasonsales@royals.com.

ROYALS PICK 10 PACK

Fan can handpick ten games throughout the 2017, all at a discount (excludes Opening Day), including matchups with the Giants, Cardinals, Yankees and Red Sox. Save over single game pricing and secure your tickets early. And with the purchase of the Pick 10 Pack, fans have access to 10 additional pre-selected games for only $100 per seat. Learn more at www.royals.com/10pack.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game tickets for all 2017 regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) will go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m. exclusively online at www.royals.com. Beginning Monday, February 27, at 9 a.m., single game tickets may be purchased at the box office at Kauffman Stadium, over the phone at (816) 504-4040 or any of the Price Chopper stores in the greater Kansas City area