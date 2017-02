The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera on a contract for the 2017 season, avoiding arbitration. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Herrera, 27, posted a career-high 12 saves in 2016, going 2-6 with a 2.75 ERA in 72 appearances out of the bullpen. He ranked second among American League relievers in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.17