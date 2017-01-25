Royals Fan Fest to Being on Friday, January 27th

With the 2017 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank quickly approaching, the Club announced today some of the features of the event, including a tribute to the late Yordano Ventura.

A memorial to “Ace” will be located in an area just as fans enter Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center (previously Autograph Stage 6). The special tribute will feature a pitcher’s mound in the center with a framed Ventura game-worn jersey, video boards showing highlights and a signature wall which fans can sign. Each day of FanFest will begin with a moment of silence to honor Ventura, followed by tributes on the main stage throughout the day. Fans are encouraged to visit the memorial as this two-day space will serve as the main tribute to the late Royals pitcher.

Many Royals players and alumni will be in attendance at FanFest, participating in autograph sessions and roundtable discussions on the main stage. For the most up-to-date list of players attending, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest. Attendees are subject to change.

All events inside are free with the price of admission. The 300,000-square foot space will have many new elements and various interactive stations, including batting cages, speed pitch and the popular 14-foot-high slide. To participate in these interactive stations, fans will need to register. They may do so online ahead of time and print or show a phone screen of the registration confirmation when entering FanFest. There will also be a booth to sign up at the convention center.

The Royals Hall of Fame will also be on-site with exhibits from the 2015 World Series run and a photo opportunity with both the 2015 and 1985 World Champions Trophies. The large retail space will include offerings from both ARAMARK and Royals Authentics, selling new 2017 merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia.

The new Miller Lite Bar will be centrally located directly across from the main stage so fans can get refreshments while watching the events. Food and beverage options have also expanded, including a food truck by Autograph Stage 5 and food carts added to the main stage area, in addition to the food stands already located throughout the event space. A variety of Boulevard and MillerCoors brands will also be available in various locations for fans to purchase.

As a reminder for fans, tickets for FanFest are being sold on a timed-entry basis, providing fans the ability to reserve the day and time of their choice. Inventory is limited for each entry time, so fans are encouraged to buy early to secure the date and time of their choice. Fans will not be able to enter the convention until their slotted time but once inside are allowed to stay as long as they wish.

Royals 2017 season ticket members will still receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.

Overall hours for the 2017 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank are listed below.

2017 FANFEST HOURS

Friday, January 27

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public (timed entry, each hour until 6 p.m.)

Saturday, January 28

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public (timed entry, each hour until 5 p.m.)

Fans can secure FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Royals season ticket members should purchase online via the special link they received.

Ticket prices for the timed entry for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Adult Two-Day Pass $23

Youth Two-Day Pass $15

Adult One-Day Pass $17

Youth One-Day Pass $11

* Please note that youth prices are for children ages 6-17. Children five and under will be admitted for free.