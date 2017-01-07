Royals Invite 22 Non Roster Players to Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 22 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitations are 13 pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and one outfielder.

Of the 22 non-roster invitees, 16 played in the Royals’ organization last season. Left-handed pitchers Jonathan Dziedzic (13th round, 2013), Eric Skoglund (third round, 2014) and Eric Stout (13th round, 2014), right-handed pitchers Malcom Culver (eighth round, 2008), Luke Farrell (sixth round, 2013), A.J. Puckett (second round, 2016) and Josh Staumont (second round, 2015), catchers Zane Evans (fourth round, 2013), Xavier Fernandez (11th round, 2013), Parker Morin (14th round, 2012) and Chase Vallot (Competitive Balance Round, 2014), infielders Ryan O’Hearn (eight round, 2014) and Corey Toups (15th round, 2014) and outfielder Alfredo Escalera (eighth round, 2012) were all drafted by the Royals. Right-handed pitcher Yender Caramo and infielder Humberto Arteaga both signed as a non-drafted free agents. Other non-roster invitees include: left-handed pitcher Jonathan Sanchez, right-handed pitchers Al Alburquerque, Brandon League, Bobby Parnell and Chris Withrow and infielder Garin Cecchini.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be on Tuesday, February 14, while the first full team workout is slated for Friday, February 17.

The Royals’ current 62-man Spring Training roster is listed on the next two pages.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS 40-MAN ROSTER

Pitchers (18) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Scott Alexander L/L 6-2 190 7-10-89 27 0.097

Miguel Almonte R/R 6-2 210 4-4-93 24 0.036

Danny Duffy L/L 6-3 205 12-21-88 28 5.085

Andrew Edwards R/R 6-6 265 10-7-91 25 0.000

Brian Flynn L/L 6-7 250 4-19-90 26 1.135

Kelvin Herrera R/R 5-10 200 12-31-89 27 4.157

Jake Junis R/R 6-2 225 9-16-92 24 0.000

Nathan Karns R/R 6-3 225 11-25-87 29 2.033

Ian Kennedy R/R 6-0 200 12-19-84 32 7.124

Kevin McCarthy R/R 6-3 200 2-22-92 24 0.027

Alec Mills R/R 6-4 200 11-30-91 25 0.022

Mike Minor R/L 6-4 210 12-26-87 29 5.138

Joakim Soria R/R 6-3 200 5-18-84 32 10.000

Matt Strahm R/L 6-3 200 11-12-91 25 0.064

Jason Vargas L/L 6-0 215 2-2-83 33 9.114

Yordano Ventura R/R 6-0 180 6-3-91 25 3.013

Chris Young R/R 6-10 255 5-25-79 37 10.162

Kyle Zimmer R/R 6-3 225 9-13-91 25 0.000

Catchers (3) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Drew Butera R/R 6-1 200 8-9-83 33 6.018

Cam Gallagher R/R 6-3 230 12-6-92 24 0.000

Salvador Perez R/R 6-3 240 5-10-90 26 5.050

Infielders (9) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Christian Colon R/R 5-10 190 5-14-89 27 2.008

Cheslor Cuthbert R/R 6-1 190 11-16-92 24 1.030

Hunter Dozier R/R 6-4 220 8-22-91 25 0.031

Alcides Escobar R/R 6-1 185 12-16-86 30 7.082

Eric Hosmer L/L 6-4 225 10-24-89 27 5.146

Whit Merrifield R/R 6-0 195 1-24-89 27 0.101

Raul Mondesi S/R 6-1 185 7-27-95 21 0.069

Mike Moustakas L/R 6-0 215 9-11-88 28 5.111

Ramon Torres S/R 5-11 190 1-22-93 24 0.000

Outfielders (10) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Jorge Bonifacio R/R 6-1 224 6-4-93 23 0.000

Billy Burns S/R 5-9 170 8-30-89 27 2.020

Lorenzo Cain R/R 6-2 205 4-13-86 30 5.074

Samir Duenez L/R 6-1 230 6-11-96 20 0.000

Alex Gordon L/R 6-1 220 2-10-84 32 9.092

Terrance Gore R/R 5-7 165 6-8-91 25 0.129

Peter O’Brien R/R 6-4 235 7-15-90 26 0.082

Paulo Orlando R/R 6-2 210 11-1-85 31 1.137

Jorge Soler R/R 6-4 215 2-25-92 24 2.033

Bubba Starling R/R 6-4 210 8-3-92 24 0.000

(non-roster invitees on the following page)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS 2017 SPRING TRAINING NON-ROSTER INVITEES

Pitchers (13) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Al Alburquerque R/R 6-0 195 6-10-86 30 4.152

Yender Caramo R/R 6-0 212 8-25-91 25 0.000

Malcom Culver R/R 6-1 222 2-9-90 26 0.000

Jonathan Dziedzic R/L 6-1 206 2-4-91 25 0.000

Luke Farrell R/R 6-6 214 6-7-91 25 0.000

Brandon League R/R 6-2 200 3-16-83 33 8.145

Bobby Parnell R/R 6-3 205 9-8-84 32 6.148

A.J. Puckett R/R 6-4 200 5-27-95 21 0.000

Jonathan Sanchez L/L 6-0 200 11-19-82 34 6.110

Eric Skoglund L/L 6-7 200 10-26-92 24 0.000

Josh Staumont R/R 6-3 200 12-21-93 23 0.000

Eric Stout L/L 6-3 200 3-27-93 23 0.000

Chris Withrow R/R 6-3 240 4-1-89 27 3.111

Catchers (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Zane Evans R/R 6-2 234 11-29-91 25 0.000

Xavier Fernandez R/R 5-11 230 7-15-95 21 0.000

Parker Morin L/R 5-11 195 7-2-91 25 0.000

Chase Vallot R/R 6-0 215 8-21-96 20 0.000

Infielders (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Humberto Arteaga R/R 6-0 194 1-23-94 22 0.000

Garin Cecchini L/R 6-3 220 4-20-91 25 0.019

Ryan O’Hearn L/L 6-3 216 7-26-93 23 0.000

Corey Toups R/R 5-10 175 2-12-93 23 0.000

Outfielder (1) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS

Alfredo Escalera R/R 6-1 207 2-17-95 21 0.000