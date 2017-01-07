Royals Invite 22 Non Roster Players to Spring Training

The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has invited 22 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitations are 13 pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and one outfielder.
Of the 22 non-roster invitees, 16 played in the Royals’ organization last season. Left-handed pitchers Jonathan Dziedzic (13th round, 2013), Eric Skoglund (third round, 2014) and Eric Stout (13th round, 2014), right-handed pitchers Malcom Culver (eighth round, 2008), Luke Farrell (sixth round, 2013), A.J. Puckett (second round, 2016) and Josh Staumont (second round, 2015), catchers Zane Evans (fourth round, 2013), Xavier Fernandez (11th round, 2013), Parker Morin (14th round, 2012) and Chase Vallot (Competitive Balance Round, 2014), infielders Ryan O’Hearn (eight round, 2014) and Corey Toups (15th round, 2014) and outfielder Alfredo Escalera (eighth round, 2012) were all drafted by the Royals. Right-handed pitcher Yender Caramo and infielder Humberto Arteaga both signed as a non-drafted free agents. Other non-roster invitees include: left-handed pitcher Jonathan Sanchez, right-handed pitchers Al Alburquerque, Brandon League, Bobby Parnell and Chris Withrow and infielder Garin Cecchini.
The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be on Tuesday, February 14, while the first full team workout is slated for Friday, February 17.
The Royals’ current 62-man Spring Training roster is listed on the next two pages.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS 40-MAN ROSTER
Pitchers (18) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Scott Alexander L/L 6-2 190 7-10-89 27 0.097
Miguel Almonte R/R 6-2 210 4-4-93 24 0.036
Danny Duffy L/L 6-3 205 12-21-88 28 5.085
Andrew Edwards R/R 6-6 265 10-7-91 25 0.000
Brian Flynn L/L 6-7 250 4-19-90 26 1.135
Kelvin Herrera R/R 5-10 200 12-31-89 27 4.157
Jake Junis R/R 6-2 225 9-16-92 24 0.000
Nathan Karns R/R 6-3 225 11-25-87 29 2.033
Ian Kennedy R/R 6-0 200 12-19-84 32 7.124
Kevin McCarthy R/R 6-3 200 2-22-92 24 0.027
Alec Mills R/R 6-4 200 11-30-91 25 0.022
Mike Minor R/L 6-4 210 12-26-87 29 5.138
Joakim Soria R/R 6-3 200 5-18-84 32 10.000
Matt Strahm R/L 6-3 200 11-12-91 25 0.064
Jason Vargas L/L 6-0 215 2-2-83 33 9.114
Yordano Ventura R/R 6-0 180 6-3-91 25 3.013
Chris Young R/R 6-10 255 5-25-79 37 10.162
Kyle Zimmer R/R 6-3 225 9-13-91 25 0.000
Catchers (3) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Drew Butera R/R 6-1 200 8-9-83 33 6.018
Cam Gallagher R/R 6-3 230 12-6-92 24 0.000
Salvador Perez R/R 6-3 240 5-10-90 26 5.050
Infielders (9) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Christian Colon R/R 5-10 190 5-14-89 27 2.008
Cheslor Cuthbert R/R 6-1 190 11-16-92 24 1.030
Hunter Dozier R/R 6-4 220 8-22-91 25 0.031
Alcides Escobar R/R 6-1 185 12-16-86 30 7.082
Eric Hosmer L/L 6-4 225 10-24-89 27 5.146
Whit Merrifield R/R 6-0 195 1-24-89 27 0.101
Raul Mondesi S/R 6-1 185 7-27-95 21 0.069
Mike Moustakas L/R 6-0 215 9-11-88 28 5.111
Ramon Torres S/R 5-11 190 1-22-93 24 0.000
Outfielders (10) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Jorge Bonifacio R/R 6-1 224 6-4-93 23 0.000
Billy Burns S/R 5-9 170 8-30-89 27 2.020
Lorenzo Cain R/R 6-2 205 4-13-86 30 5.074
Samir Duenez L/R 6-1 230 6-11-96 20 0.000
Alex Gordon L/R 6-1 220 2-10-84 32 9.092
Terrance Gore R/R 5-7 165 6-8-91 25 0.129
Peter O’Brien R/R 6-4 235 7-15-90 26 0.082
Paulo Orlando R/R 6-2 210 11-1-85 31 1.137
Jorge Soler R/R 6-4 215 2-25-92 24 2.033
Bubba Starling R/R 6-4 210 8-3-92 24 0.000
(non-roster invitees on the following page)
KANSAS CITY ROYALS 2017 SPRING TRAINING NON-ROSTER INVITEES
(22 TOTAL)
Pitchers (13) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Al Alburquerque R/R 6-0 195 6-10-86 30 4.152
Yender Caramo R/R 6-0 212 8-25-91 25 0.000
Malcom Culver R/R 6-1 222 2-9-90 26 0.000
Jonathan Dziedzic R/L 6-1 206 2-4-91 25 0.000
Luke Farrell R/R 6-6 214 6-7-91 25 0.000
Brandon League R/R 6-2 200 3-16-83 33 8.145
Bobby Parnell R/R 6-3 205 9-8-84 32 6.148
A.J. Puckett R/R 6-4 200 5-27-95 21 0.000
Jonathan Sanchez L/L 6-0 200 11-19-82 34 6.110
Eric Skoglund L/L 6-7 200 10-26-92 24 0.000
Josh Staumont R/R 6-3 200 12-21-93 23 0.000
Eric Stout L/L 6-3 200 3-27-93 23 0.000
Chris Withrow R/R 6-3 240 4-1-89 27 3.111
Catchers (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Zane Evans R/R 6-2 234 11-29-91 25 0.000
Xavier Fernandez R/R 5-11 230 7-15-95 21 0.000
Parker Morin L/R 5-11 195 7-2-91 25 0.000
Chase Vallot R/R 6-0 215 8-21-96 20 0.000
Infielders (4) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Humberto Arteaga R/R 6-0 194 1-23-94 22 0.000
Garin Cecchini L/R 6-3 220 4-20-91 25 0.019
Ryan O’Hearn L/L 6-3 216 7-26-93 23 0.000
Corey Toups R/R 5-10 175 2-12-93 23 0.000
Outfielder (1) B/T Ht Wt DOB Age MLS
Alfredo Escalera R/R 6-1 207 2-17-95 21 0.000