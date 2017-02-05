WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds SSE 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy59°
40°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy58°
27°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy39°
19°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear40°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy67°
44°

Royals Sign Right Handed Pitcher Hammel to Two Year Deal

by on February 5, 2017 at 9:38 PM

Royals 3

The Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona on February 14th and their will be a new free agent pitcher joining them. 

According to several national reporters, the Royals have signed free agent right handed pitcher Jason Hammel. The right hander signed a two year deal worth 16 million dollars. 

 

Hammel pitched the last two years with the Chicago Cubs. Hammel, who is 34 years old, had a 3.83 ERA on 166 innings pitched last year. 

The Royals rotation now looks like it is set with the Hammel signing. 

Danny Duffy looks to be the opening day starter and then the four other starters look like they will be Ian Kennedy, Jason Vargas, Nathan Karns and Jason Hammel in some order. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.