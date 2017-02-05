Royals Sign Right Handed Pitcher Hammel to Two Year Deal

The Royals pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona on February 14th and their will be a new free agent pitcher joining them.

According to several national reporters, the Royals have signed free agent right handed pitcher Jason Hammel. The right hander signed a two year deal worth 16 million dollars.

Sources: Jason Hammel has a two-year deal with the Royals. Guarantees him $16M. @Ken_Rosenthal had deal first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 6, 2017

Hammel pitched the last two years with the Chicago Cubs. Hammel, who is 34 years old, had a 3.83 ERA on 166 innings pitched last year.

The Royals rotation now looks like it is set with the Hammel signing.

Danny Duffy looks to be the opening day starter and then the four other starters look like they will be Ian Kennedy, Jason Vargas, Nathan Karns and Jason Hammel in some order.