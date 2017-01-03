Royals Trade for Power Hitting Outfielder Peter O’Brien

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired outfielder Peter O’Brien from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Lewis. O’Brien was designated for assignment by Arizona on December 23. With his addition, the Royals now have 40 players on their Major League Reserve List.

O’Brien, 26, played in 28 games for the Diamondbacks last season, connecting for a double and five homers in just 64 at-bats, for a .391 slugging percentage. The right-handed hitter recorded his first multi-homer game at the Major League level on June 17 in Philadelphia. He spent a majority of the year at Reno (AAA), where he hit .254 (103-for-406) with 20 doubles, five triples, 24 homers and 75 RBI in 105 games. O’Brien got off to a hot start in 2016, hitting a minor league-best 17 homers and collecting 142 total bases at the time of his second recall (June 10).

He originally signed with the New York Yankees as a second-round selection in the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft. O’Brien was acquired by the D-Backs in the trade that sent infielder Martin Prado to New York in 2014. He participated in the 2014 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Target Field and was named the Top Star at the 2015 Triple-A All-Star Game.

Lewis, 25, finished his 2016 season with Wilmington (A), appearing in a total of 19 games for three different Royals’ minor league affiliates.