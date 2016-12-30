Second arrest made in mid-December blunt-force trauma death

Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the December 16 murder of a Topeka man.

Ebony Lanay Porter, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Thursday after being questioned by detectives over the apparent beating death of 52-year-old Mark Everett Johnson, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old woman is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the 2nd degree.

This follows the December 20 arrest of 36-year-old Arthur Lee Ford IV, who faces 2nd degree murder charges in the killing.

Johnson was found dead on the night of December 16 by officers responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive man at a house in the 600 block of SW Taylor.

Investigators believe Johnson died from blunt force trauma related injuries.