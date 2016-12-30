WIBW News Now!

Second arrest made in mid-December blunt-force trauma death

by on December 30, 2016 at 6:53 AM (31 mins ago)

ebony-porter

Authorities have arrested a second person in connection with the December 16 murder of a Topeka man.

Ebony Lanay Porter, Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Thursday after being questioned by detectives over the apparent beating death of 52-year-old Mark Everett Johnson, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old woman is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the 2nd degree. 

arthur-ford

Arthur Lee Ford IV, 36, is charged in the murder of Mark Everett Johnson

This follows the December 20 arrest of 36-year-old Arthur Lee Ford IV, who faces 2nd degree murder charges in the killing.

Johnson was found dead on the night of December 16 by officers responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive man at a house in the 600 block of SW Taylor.

Investigators believe Johnson died from blunt force trauma related injuries.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle