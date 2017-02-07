WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 34°
Winds WNW 16 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast47°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy36°
17°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear40°
33°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy68°
44°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy71°
41°

Senate confirms DeVos as education secretary, VP Pence casts tie-breaking vote

by on February 7, 2017 at 11:39 AM (2 hours ago)

DeVos2

The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos’ nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos’ focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote “Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!”

Photo credit: TrippScottFlorida / YouTube

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.