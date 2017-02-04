Sharp Shooting Cyclones End Jayhawks Home Court Winning Streak

Frank Mason III scored 32 points on a near-perfect shooting day but Iowa State countered with 18 3-pointers to snap No. 3 Kansas basketball’s home-court winning streak in overtime on Saturday afternoon, 92-89.

KU’s home-court winning streak ends at 54 games, including 51-straight victories inside Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State wins in Lawrence for the first time since Feb. 19, 2005.

It is just the 10th time Kansas head coach Bill Self has lost in Allen Fieldhouse.

“As well as we played in the first half, we played as poorly in the second half,” said Self, whose record in Allen Fieldhouse is now 216-10. “Iowa State played with house money today. They came in and let it fly and played lights-out in the second half. They deserve what they got. We deserve what we got; we had plenty of opportunities.”

The Cyclones’ 18 3-pointers sets a record for treys made by an opponent in Allen Fieldhouse and ties an all-time KU opponent record of 18 3-pointers made by Nebraska in 2002.

Mason’s career-high 32 points came on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 at the free throw line in 41 minutes. Mason’s first miss from the field was a last-second shot at the end of regulation. Senior center Landen Lucas dominated the paint with a career-high 18 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Kansas (20-3, 8-2 Big 12) outrebounded Iowa State by 20 boards, 45-25, and held a 36-20 scoring advantage in the paint.

Iowa State (14-8, 6-4) was led by Deonte Burton and Nazareth Mitrou-Long, who combined to make 13 of the Cyclones’ 18 treys. Burton finished with 29 points with six steals, and Mitrou-Long ended with 22 points. Senior point guard Monte Morris chipped in 25 points with seven assists.

The Jayhawks rushed out to a 52-38 lead at halftime – reaching 50 points in the first half for the fourth time this season behind 14 points from Mason. Kansas grabbed 18 of the first 19 combined rebounds of the game and went into halftime with a 19-3 rebounding edge.

KU started to extend its lead to double-figure points as Lagerald Vick picked up a loose-ball on offense and dribbled down the baseline to finish with a high-flying dunk. Graham followed 3-pointer which gave Kansas an 11-point lead, 38-27, with 4:35 remaining in the first half.

Mason drained a 3-pointer with no time remaining on the shot clock to give Kansas its largest lead of the game, 50-35 with 43 seconds remaining in the first half. ISU’s Morris countered with a trey for the Cyclones. One second before halftime, Mason dished a pass to Lucas, who dunked it to give Kansas a 52-38 halftime lead.

Kansas shot 70 percent from the field in the first half on the way to a double-figure lead. But 36 a percent shooting performance in the second half, paired with 10 second-half turnovers and 10 second-half ISU 3-pointers, allowed the Cyclones to force overtime.

KU missed three field goals on its first offensive possession in overtime and fell behind by five points after ISU’s Morris made jumper and Burton made his seventh 3-pointer of the day, giving the Cyclones a 87-82 lead with 1:59 remaining.

Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson both went 1-of-2 in respective trips to the free throw line to bring KU within one, 86-87, with 53 seconds remaining in overtime. Donovan Jackson made the Cyclones’ 18th trey of the night with under 30 seconds remaining to give ISU a four-point lead, 90-86.