UPDATE: Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy injured in car chase, 2 women in custody

Updated @ 10 a.m.

A deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was injured Friday when his patrol car was hit during an early morning chase through central Topeka.

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed to WIBW News Now that the chase started shortly after 4 a.m. The dispatcher said the deputy was “injured somehow.”

Topeka Police Lt. Steve Roth says the pursuit was initiated when deputy had attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to run over the deputy, ramming his car in the process.

Additional details about the incident were given in a release sent Friday morning by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, the deputy stopped a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu in the 2100 block of SW Huntoon. The driver refused to cooperate with the deputy’s instructions and drove away from the scene, striking the deputy on their left side with the vehicle, which initiated a chase.

The Malibu fled west on SW 10th Street and attempted to turn north on SW Summit Avenue. The Malibu struck a stop sign at that intersection and came to a stop.

The deputy pulled up behind the Malibu, exited the patrol car and approached the Malibu in an attempt to arrest the suspect. The driver again refused to cooperate with the deputy’s instructions and backed the Malibu into the deputy’s patrol car and left the scene.

The chase continued until the Malibu came to a stop in the 400 block of SW Franklin Ave.

Two women inside the Malibu – 31-year-old Socorro L. Ramirez and 28-year-old Ashley N. Ogans – were arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Stallbaumer says Ramirez was identified as the driver of the Malibu. Both women are Topeka residents.

Ramirez is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, DUI and possession of opiates/stimulants and marijuana.

Ogans is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of opiates/stimulants.

The deputy who was struck by the Malibu was taken to a local hospital and released after being treated for minor injuries.

Roth says officers with the Topeka Police Department were called into assist in the chase.

This incident is still under investigation.