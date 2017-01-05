Snow Through Thursday Morning, Cold Until The Weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9:00 AM
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Flurries and light snow through mid-morning, with a high at 18.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold, with a low at 2.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 20.
Saturday: Not as cold, with a high at 28.
Sunday: Sunny and dry, with a high at 33.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Snow before noon, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 3. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 23. Wind chill values as low as -4. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 30.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Live video from this morning on Huntoon Hill…