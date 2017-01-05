Snow Through Thursday Morning, Cold Until The Weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9:00 AM

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Flurries and light snow through mid-morning, with a high at 18.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold, with a low at 2.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 20.

Saturday: Not as cold, with a high at 28.

Sunday: Sunny and dry, with a high at 33.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Snow before noon, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 3. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 23. Wind chill values as low as -4. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Live video from this morning on Huntoon Hill…