Snow Through Thursday Morning, Cold Until The Weekend

by on January 5, 2017 at 6:07 AM (1 hour ago)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9:00 AM

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Flurries and light snow through mid-morning, with a high at 18.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy and very cold, with a low at 2.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high at 20.

Saturday:  Not as cold, with a high at 28.  

Sunday:  Sunny and dry, with a high at 33. 

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Snow before noon, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy, with a low at 3. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:  Sunny, with a high at 23. Wind chill values as low as -4. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Saturday:  Sunny, with a high at 30.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Live video from this morning on Huntoon Hill…

