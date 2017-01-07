Solid First Half Leads Wildcats Over Sooners

A dominant first-half performance paired with five players scoring in double figures led Kansas State to a 75-64 victory over Oklahoma in front of 12,295 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

The win extended the Wildcats’ home court winning streak to 11 games, including 10 straight at Bramlage Coliseum, which celebrated its 350th victory in the contest against the Sooners.

K-State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) got an early lead and never looked back en route to the 11-point victory, which was the 11th in last 16 meetings with Oklahoma. The Wildcats led for more than 38 minutes, while the Sooners never led. All five K-State starters scored in double figures for the fifth time under head coach Bruce Weber this season, including the second consecutive contest, with a team-high 16 from senior Wesley Iwundu.

The Wildcats shot lights out for the entire 40 minutes, shooting 53.6 percent (15-of-28) in the first half and 55 percent (11-of-20) in the second half to finish at 54.2 percent (26-of-48) for the game. It marked the seventh time this season that the team has connected on 50 percent or better from the field, including the fourth occasion doing in both halves. The squad has at least one half of 50 percent shooting in 13 of 15 games.

Joining Iwundu in double figures was sophomore Barry Brown (14), sophomore Kamau Stokes (13), sophomore Dean Wade (12) and seniorD.J. Johnson (10).

Oklahoma was led by freshman Kameron McGusty, who scored 20 points in the contest.

The Basics

· Final Score: Kansas State 75, Oklahoma 64

· Records: Kansas State 13-2, 2-1 Big 12 // Oklahoma 6-8, 0-3 Big 12

· Attendance: 12,295

· Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 10 // at Texas Tech // 8:15 p.m. CT // ESPNews