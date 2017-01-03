WIBW News Now!

State Library offers toll-free legislative hotline

by on January 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM (1 hour ago)

State library - koranda

Help for Kansas residents who want to keep up to speed on state politics during the upcoming legislative session is just a phone call away.

A toll-free legislative hotline powered by the State Library of Kansas will provide information on legislation, legislative procedure, state government and public policy issues. Callers will have their questions answered by reference and research librarians employed by the State Library.

The hotline also allows callers to leave messages for lawmakers and request copies of bills, journals and other legislative documents.

According to a news release, all calls are kept confidential.

The toll-free number is 1-800-432-3924. The line is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The service is also available via text message at 785-256-0733. Questions can also be asked by email or instant message at kslib.info/ask.

The State Library is located on the third floor, north wing of the Kansas Capitol Building.

Photo credit: Stephen Koranda 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle