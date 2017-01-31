Still Above Normal Temps Tuesday Without Much Wind

Though we’re a few degrees cooler today, we’re still well above normal, and there won’t be much wind to contend with.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 54.
Tonight: Another cold front will move through northeast Kansas, with a low at 28.
Tomorrow: A few clouds and much colder, with a high near 40.
Thursday: Colder and dry, with a high at 35.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 55.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 42.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 35.