Still Above Normal Temps Tuesday Without Much Wind

Though we’re a few degrees cooler today, we’re still well above normal, and there won’t be much wind to contend with.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 54.

Tonight: Another cold front will move through northeast Kansas, with a low at 28.

Tomorrow: A few clouds and much colder, with a high near 40.

Thursday: Colder and dry, with a high at 35.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 55.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 42.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 35.