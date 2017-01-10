WIBW News Now!

Strong Second Half Lifts Hawks

by on January 10, 2017 at 10:58 PM (60 mins ago)

ku-kansas-big-12-xii-basketball-conference-sports-athletics

Frank Mason scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat Oklahoma 81-70 on Tuesday.

With No. 1 Baylor losing at West Virginia earlier in the night, the Jayhawks will be in position to claim the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season if they beat Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Josh Jackson scored 16 points and Devonte’ Graham added 13 for the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who have won 15 straight.

Rashard Odomes and Kameron McGusty each scored 13 points for the Sooners (6-9, 0-4), who lost their seventh in a row.

The Jayhawks opened the second half on a 13-0 run. A 3-pointer by Mason put Kansas up 56-47, and the Jayhawks maintained control from there.

