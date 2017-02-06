Sullivan Explains Short and Long Term Investment Pools to Kansas House Appropriations Committee

Kansas Budget Director Shawn Sullivan spoke to the House Appropriations Committee Monday. He had been asked previously for numbers on shorter payback periods for the loan from long-term investments that Governor Brownback recommended as a fix to the immediate $320 million budget shortfall for this fiscal year. Sullivan began by explaining the payback from the House bill that had already been heard.

“That specific bill had seven year payback,” said Sullivan. “The payback was $45.3 million a year starting in 2018. If it were done on a five year basis starting in 2018, then the payback would be 63.42 million a year, if it was done on a three year basis, then the payback would be $105.7 million dollars a year.”

Sullivan then clarified again the way that the idle funds for the state are organized.

“There’s the idle funds that the PMIB manages, which are somewhere between $1.5 and $2 billion throughout the year, depending on the time of the year,” said Sullivan. They maintain those in very liquid-type maturity of terms and accounts. Then there’s a separate pot of $317 million of principal and then an additional $45 million of unrealized gains, $365.6 million in total. That’s increased from zero to $317 million since 2000. In 2000, there was a statutory change passed through the treasurer’s office giving them authority to move the same amount of money from that $1.5 billion of idle funds over to a long-term investment account. The way they determine the specific amount that would be moved over every year would be the net inflow from the unclaimed property system.”

Sullivan said he did not know why the law was changed back in 2000 to allow this move, other than that the Treasurer did not have the ability to invest the state’s idle funds long term at all before that law was instituted. Representative Democrat Kathy Wolfe Moore then clarified with Sullivan that even though the inflow of unclaimed property was used to make the equation to decide how much money was moved to long-term investment, it is not in fact unclaimed property proceeds, as all of those claims are made against the State General Fund.