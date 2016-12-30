Sunny, warm Friday on tap for Topeka

A cold start to the morning for us, but a nice warm-up today!

We cool back down on New Year’s Eve, then a chance of rain returns by Monday. Arctic air plunges into the central Plains early next week with a high in 20’s and 30’s from Tuesday through Friday.

Today: Sunny and windy. Fire danger threat with dry conditions and gusty winds. High mid 50’s. SW winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, breezy. Low 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 41.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy. High 45.

Monday: Rain. High in the low 50’s.