WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


22°F
Clear
Feels Like 22°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy54°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear41°
24°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy46°
40°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain56°
28°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast32°
13°

Sunny, warm Friday on tap for Topeka

by on December 30, 2016 at 5:26 AM (26 mins ago)

dave-winter-sunny-4

A cold start to the morning for us, but a nice warm-up today!

We cool back down on New Year’s Eve, then a chance of rain returns by Monday. Arctic air plunges into the central Plains early next week with a high in 20’s and 30’s from Tuesday through Friday.

Today: Sunny and windy. Fire danger threat with dry conditions and gusty winds. High mid 50’s. SW winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, breezy. Low 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 41.

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy. High 45.

Monday: Rain. High in the low 50’s.