Suspect indicted in SW Topeka bank robbery

A man accused of robbing a southwest Topeka bank was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Dakota Shareef Walker, 20, Topeka, is charged with one count of bank robbery. Prosecutors allege Walker robbed the US Bank located at 5730 SW 21st St.

Topeka police say on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2016, a man entered the bank and slipped a note to a teller demanding money.

He reportedly told the teller he was armed, but did not display a weapon.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Witnesses described the suspect as a 6-foot black male with a medium build. He was wearing a blue hoodie, sunglasses and sweatpants at the time of the robbery.

The FBI and the Topeka Police Department investigated the incident.

Details surrounding Walker’s arrest were not immediately disclosed.

If convicted, Walker faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.