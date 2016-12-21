Suspects in Mississippi triple homicide arrested following police chase in Geary County

Two people suspected in a triple homicide in Mississippi were arrested Wednesday in Geary County after crashing their vehicle during a police chase.

The pursuit started around midnight on I-70 near mile post 311 when deputies with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Dodge Charger for no registration displayed, according to a news release.

The driver sped away when deputies approached the vehicle, heading west on I-70. The suspects exited the interstate at McDowell Creek Road and turned onto Roeser Road, which is a dead end, before crashing the vehicle.

The driver fled the area on foot, leaving a female passenger with the wrecked Charger. She was later identified as 31-year-old Jamieson L. Townsend, of Blue Springs, Missouri.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says Townsend and the driver, 35-year-old Joshua M. Garcia, of Biloxi, Mississippi, were wanted in connection with a string of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in Mississippi.

They are also suspects in a triple homicide and robbery that occurred at a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi.

Deputies set up a perimeter and spent several hours searching for Garcia in farmsteads and outbuilding in the area. He was found about 7 a.m. hiding in the back of a vehicle near the McDowell Creek Community Center, about a mile from the scene of the crash.

Wolf says no one was injured in the crash, but there were reports of property damage at the scene.

Garcia and Townsend are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.