Tax Refunds Being Held Back to Prevent Fraud, Says IRS

Some Kansans tax refunds are being delayed, but it’s for a good reason.

“The PATH Act, or Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes law that was passed in late 2015 requires the IRS hold any refund for people who are claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until February 15th,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “In Kansas, that’s about 207,000 people who claim the EITC and about 152,000 who claim the other credit.”

Devine recommends that you file as normal, if you have all the appropriate documents.

“What we’re doing is, we’re using W-2 information that employers had to send to the IRS at the same time they were giving it to you so that we can look at the tax returns and we can match the information on that return that you’re providing with the information from your employer,” said Devine. “Criminals are going to make things up. They may not have the W-2 that you’re using. What we’re doing is we’re trying to stop tax fraud. Those two refundable credits offer a great opportunity for criminals to steal your tax dollars.”

The IRS will begin releasing EITC and ACTC refunds starting February 15th.

“This is one way that the IRS is working very hard to prevent tax fraud,” said Devine. “It means a delayed refund, but it’s better to get your refund than to have your identity stolen and then have to fight for months before you get that refund.”

The refunds likely won’t arrive in bank accounts or on debit cards immediately even after they are released.

“It’s going to take a week or ten days for the Federal government to process that refund, for it to get to your bank and for it to get into your bank account. There’s a holiday next week. It may take until maybe the 27th of February to get a refund that we’ve released on the 15th.”

Once you have filed, you can check Where’s My Refund on IRS.gov once a day after the 15th to see how long it might be until you get your money.