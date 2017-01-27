Teen Runs, Standoff Ensues in Topeka Friday Night

A teenager caused a two and a half hour standoff in Topeka Friday night.

Topeka Police officers saw 19-year-old Vincent Arreola walking near 5th and Lafayette just before 5:30.

Arreola is a suspect in an attempted robbery at Dollar General on 10th Street on January 19th and an aggravated assault and theft at the SW 37th Street Walmart on January 10th.

Arreola ran from officers into the residence at 429 SE Lafayette.

The occupants of the house ran out as officers closed in.

Arreola was coaxed out with chemical munitions and arrested just after 8:30.

Topeka Fire was called to decontaminate the house and the Red Cross responded to assist the residents.