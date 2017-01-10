Texas woman pleads guilty in designer drug case involving Olathe couple

One of the owners of a Houston, Texas-based business entered into a plea agreement Monday for selling designer drugs that were manufactured in Olathe, Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Michelle Reulet, 37, Montgomery, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Reulet and co-defendant Michael Myers owned Bully Wholesale, a company that sold designer drugs sold under names such as Pump It, Head Trip, Black Arts and Grave Digger.

They bought the products from two Olathe residents, Tracy Picanso and Roy Ehrett, who were both convicted in 2014 for selling counterfeit drugs.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Picanso and Ehrett would make some of the drugs in buckets with drill-powered immersion mixers. They would then give the drugs to “testers,” who would help tweak the recipes by reporting on the drugs’ effects. Their $16 million operation stretched across six states.

Reulet told prosecutors she knew customers were using the synthetic drugs, which were marketed as incense, potpourri and shoe deodorizer, to get high.

Labels on the products made false claims that they were safe and not intended for human consumption. The labels did not warn of possible harmful effects.

Beall says Bully Wholesale had gross sales of more than $2 million.

Ruelet is set to be sentenced on April 17. Attorneys have agreed to a recommended sentence of five years in federal prison and a civil forfeiture of almost $2 million.

Myers pleaded guilty one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in October 2015.