Thursday Calm, Slick Early Friday, Possible Storms Sunday

Today should be calm, but early Friday could be slick.

No real accumulation is expected with the overnight precipitation Thursday into Friday, but bridges and overpasses might have some slick spots before the precipitation changes over to rain late Friday morning.

Saturday should be calm and then Sunday could have some showers and maybe a thunderstorm depending on how warm we get.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a high at 45.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a slight chance of light freezing drizzle or light snow overnight, and a low at 30.

Tomorrow: Skies will gradually clear, with a high at 42.

Christmas Eve: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Christmas Day: Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high at 43.

Tonight: A slight chance of drizzle and snow before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 9pm and 4am, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Christmas Day: A chance of showers before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.